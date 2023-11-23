50º
Multiple homes, vehicles damaged in shooting at neighborhood on East Side

No one was injured, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, East Side
File image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple homes and vehicles were damaged in a shooting on Wednesday evening in an East Side neighborhood.

San Antonio police said they responded to a call for multiple gunshots at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Drew Avenue, near Martin Luther King Drive.

They didn’t find anyone injured, but they did find several vehicles and houses that had been struck by gunfire. An estimated cost of damage was not released.

At this time the shooter, or shooters involved, is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

