SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver who shot at Edgewood ISD officer during chase

A man driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe shot at an Edgewood ISD officer on July 18 on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in searching for a driver who shot at an Edgewood ISD police officer during a chase over the summer.

The incident on July 18 started when an Edgewood ISD officer attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was driving recklessly.

The driver didn’t pull over and crashed into a gate at St. Mary’s University. The driver continued to flee despite the crash and then wrecked again at the intersection of Bangor Street and Maiden Lane, west of the university, police said.

The Tahoe reversed and crashed into the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police said the driver pulled out a rifle and shot at the officer, and then he ran off.

The officer was not injured.

Police are asking for help in identifying the driver in this case.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

