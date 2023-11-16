San Antonio police searching for hit-and-run suspect who hit woman on West Side

The driver of the blue SUV that hit the woman fled and did not render aid.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of hitting and killing a woman riding a bicycle on the West Side late last month.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, the woman, identified as Noemi Yanez, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on South General McMullen Drive near Monterey Street, police said.

Yanez died at the scene.

The driver of the blue SUV that hit her fled and did not render aid. Police say the vehicle had front-end damage from the crash impact.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters with info that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.