Neighbors wake up to commotion caused by sleeping man; SWAT team, police called

SAN ANTONIO – What turned out to be a man, apparently passed out asleep in a parked vehicle, had neighbors up and awake early Tuesday in the area near Fair Avenue and Interstate 37.

San Antonio police say a clerk at a nearby 7-11 store called 911 around 6 a.m., after noticing the man, passed out, inside a pickup in the parking lot.

“EMS made the location and did see the individual in the truck,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso with SAPD. “When they went to approach the vehicle, they saw that he was holding a handgun.”

Moscoso said police officers, and later a SWAT team, were called the scene.

With an army of officers on the ground and a drone in the sky, they tried everything to rouse the man.

That included making announcements on a loudspeaker and sounding off sirens.

Still, he appeared to be oblivious to the commotion.

Moscoso said the truck that he was sitting in appeared to have bullet holes in the driver’s side.

“The concern was that this individual needed medical attention, that he may be injured from a gunshot wound,” he said.

Police shut down the Fair Avenue exit ramp of I-37, and closed off most of the streets in the area, as they attempted to speak with the man.

Neighbors gathered around, with their cellphones in hand, taking photos and videos of the situation.

One woman, who didn’t want to reveal her identity, told KSAT 12 News she had left her home for only a few minutes, only to return to the startling scene.

“We saw the fire department, kind of, pull in,” she said. “Over time, SWAT came in and I said, ‘Oh, this one’s a big one.’”

She said she feared the worst when she found out there was someone inside the pickup who was not responding to officers.

“Eventually our SWAT officers entered the vehicle and extracted the individual who then woke up,” Moscoso said.

As it turned out, the man was not hurt. Instead, police said he appeared to be under the influence of something.

Moscoso said officers found a package that appeared to contain drugs inside the pickup along with the handgun the man was holding. He also said the truck, itself, was stolen.

Officers took the man into custody on charges related to the truck and its contents.

However, Moscoso said they suspected he may be someone who was wanted on outstanding warrants, so its possible he could face additional charges.