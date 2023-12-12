San Antonio police try to communicate with armed man inside truck at gas station along Interstate 37

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to communicate with a man who is sitting in a red truck with a gun in his lap outside a gas station at Fair Avenue and Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side.

SAPD spokesman Washington Moscoso said an employee at the 7-Eleven called police at around 6 a.m. Tuesday and said a man was passed out in his truck.

EMS responded and saw the man had a gun in his hand, and the truck had an apparent bullet hole in the driver’s side window. Due to the gun, EMS called the police, and SWAT officers later responded.

SWAT officers are now surrounding the truck, yelling at him in English and Spanish over a loudspeaker, sounding off their sirens and firing off a concussion grenade.

The man has not reacted in any way, Moscoso said.

He added that it is unclear if the man is wounded, and they are trying to find a way to safely get him medical help.

All streets in the area from South Hackberry to the I-37 access road are closed.

The Fair Avenue exit on southbound Interstate 37 is also closed at this time.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.