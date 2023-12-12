San Antonio nonprofit in need of help after break-in, vehicle vandalism over weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A weekend break-in left Blessed Angels’ vehicles out of commission and a planned toy drive in question, a setback for a nonprofit dedicated to serving the community.

On Monday morning, Blessed Angels staff found someone had broken their wooden fence to vandalize and steal from their work vehicles. One van had all four tires stolen and was left on wooden stumps, logs, planks, and anything the suspects could find to prop the vehicle up.

The suspects also broke the window of a second vehicle to get inside it, and they popped the hood in an attempt to steal the battery.

Blessed Angels CEO Marion Thomas said this isn’t just a setback for the organization but also for the people they serve. The incident has left two out of four work vehicles out of commission, making it hard for them to complete their day-to-day duties.

“Today nobody got food, and tomorrow I don’t know what we’re going to do because we have to use the cars to go pick up the seniors to come to the senior center, so I don’t have any transportation to deliver food this week at all,” said Thomas.

Thomas said this couldn’t have happened at a worse time as they prepare for their second toy drive in two weeks. They gave about 750 kids gifts on Saturday, and Thomas wanted to beat that number at the next toy drive this Friday.

“I’m trying to prepare for Friday to get enough toys and bicycles and things for kids. Now I got to put a hold on that and save our money because now we got the deductible and who knows what else,” said Thomas.

She said the organization needs donations or forms of transportation. If you’re interested in helping, you can donate on their website here.

San Antonio police are aware of the crimes and are investigating this case.