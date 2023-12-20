66º
Bullets, not car, killed man whose body was found alongside local highway, police say

Officers originally thought victim had been hit by car

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Police and paramedics found the 29-year-old man on the eastbound access road of Highway 151 near Callaghan Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives now are investigating the death of a man who initially was believed to be the victim of an overnight car crash.

Police and paramedics found the 29-year-old man on the eastbound access road of Highway 151 near Callaghan Road, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officers at the scene, they were responding to an automatic alert that was sent out by the man’s cell phone. They say when his phone hit the ground, it triggered a message indicating that he had been involved in a crash.

Paramedics initially thought he had been hit by a vehicle, police said.

However, as they were attempting to perform CPR on him, they discovered that he had several bullet holes in his back, police said.

Officers determined that he was the victim of a murder, not a hit-and-run crash.

At the scene, police said they had not made any arrests and had no leads on the shooter.

As of late Wednesday morning, staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office were still working to positively identify the man.

