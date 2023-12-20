Firefighters responding to reported crash find shooting victim, police say

San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting that at first, rescue crews thought was a major crash on Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting that at first, rescue crews thought was a major crash.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 151, near Callaghan Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, when firefighters arrived, they found a man on the ground and originally thought he’d been hit by a car. But while performing CPR, they found bullet holes in the man’s back.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man killed has not been identified. So far, there is no suspect information.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.