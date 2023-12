SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in an early morning fire at a home in southeast Bexar County.

The fire started after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Trout Lane, near South Presa Street and Old Corpus Christi Road.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time, but Bexar County officials said three people were inside the home.

One person was pronounced dead, and two other people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.