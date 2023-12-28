San Antonio veteran helps write song as part of mental health therapy, hoping to inspire others

SAN ANTONIO – Rich Stinson says he’s finally starting to feel the benefits of his healing journey.

The U.S. Army veteran, who served for more than two decades, struggled with mental health issues as a result of his service, deployments, and civilian transition.

“I can actually feel the true benefits of the entirety of the journey I’m experiencing. I’m experiencing happiness and joy and love that I have not felt in many, many years,” Stinson said.

He now feels comfortable sharing his story with other veterans in hopes of helping them feel like they’re not alone. In 2022, Stinson was invited to take part in art therapy through CreatiVets, which helps veterans dealing with PTSD and brain trauma by giving them an artistic medium to express themselves.

Stinson shared his story with a musical team, and they wrote the song “I’d Change Everything.”

Love and Theft performed the song, which was released in the 10th CreatiVets anniversary album in November.

“You’ll hear some lyrics and songs that will truly tug at the heartstrings. And you can really relate to some of the experiences and struggles and successes that the service members write about,” Stinson said.

He said part of the program is to take guitar lessons to learn how to play his song. He says it is still a work in progress, like his journey.

Stinson hopes veterans who hear the song will feel less alone.

“The best thing to know is that you’re not alone, and then the next thing is that you can get through it. And when you can hear someone else relate a similar story that has a successful ending, then it just serves as motivation and a catalyst to know that not everything is as bad as we may personally perceive it to be,” he said.

The best way to support veterans like Stinson is to play the songs inspired by veterans.

“I often say, ‘Hey, Siri, play CreatiVets,” Stinson said.