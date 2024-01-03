Fredericksburg police seek man in fatal shooting at convenience store

Fredericksburg police are trying to identify a man who they say shot and killed someone during a robbery on Tuesday night.

FREDRICKSBURG,Texas – Fredericksburg police are seeking help in identifying a person who they said fatally shot a man during a robbery at a convenience store.

The crime occurred around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a store in the 1000 block of State Highway 16.

According to police, a man entered the store wearing a dark-colored hoodie or jacket, a cap and blue jeans. The man was also carrying a duffel bag.

A store clerk told police the man went to the back of the store, donned a skeleton mask and went to the front of the store, shooting a man in the process, police said.

The suspect then took money from the clerk at the register and left the store on foot, police said. The clerk was unharmed.

In a Facebook post, police identified Fredericksburg resident Arthur Cortez, 48, as the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 830-997-7585 and request to speak to a detective.