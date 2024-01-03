51º
Fredericksburg police seek man in fatal shooting at convenience store

Victim identified as Arthur Cortez, 48

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Fredericksburg police are trying to identify a man who they say shot and killed someone during a robbery on Tuesday night. (Fredericksburg Police Department)

FREDRICKSBURG,Texas – Fredericksburg police are seeking help in identifying a person who they said fatally shot a man during a robbery at a convenience store.

The crime occurred around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a store in the 1000 block of State Highway 16.

According to police, a man entered the store wearing a dark-colored hoodie or jacket, a cap and blue jeans. The man was also carrying a duffel bag.

A store clerk told police the man went to the back of the store, donned a skeleton mask and went to the front of the store, shooting a man in the process, police said.

The suspect then took money from the clerk at the register and left the store on foot, police said. The clerk was unharmed.

In a Facebook post, police identified Fredericksburg resident Arthur Cortez, 48, as the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 830-997-7585 and request to speak to a detective.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

