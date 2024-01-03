House where man suffered burns, smoke inhalation supposed to be vacant

SAN ANTONIO – A house that went up in flames early Wednesday, leaving a man with minor burns and smoke inhalation, was supposed to be vacant, according to San Antonio firefighters.

The fire, which broke out after 1:30 a.m., apparently started on the back side of the house in the 800 block of S. San Bernardo.

When firefighters arrived there, they realized there was still a man inside the structure.

They had to rescue him before they put out the flames.

The man, who they say is in his 40s, was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. Firefighters said he was suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation.

It took about 20 minutes for fire crews to put out the fire.

Under daylight, the damage to the house became even more clear.

The fire burned through most of the structure, leaving little more than the front of the house still standing.

Boards remained on some of the windows, and a sign that said, “No Trespassing” was still visible in the front yard.

Firefighters said even though the house was boarded-up, it appeared the man had found a way inside and was living there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.