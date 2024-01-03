Man hospitalized, house destroyed after early-morning fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to an area hospital and a house was destroyed following an early-morning fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 820 block of San Bernardo Avenue, not far from Castroville Road and South General McMullen on the city’s West Side.

Firefighters said they had to rescue a man in his 40s from the abandoned or boarded up house. The fire was eventually put out, but the backside of the home completely burned down. The house is considered a total loss.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for both smoke inhalation and some minor burns. He is expected to recover.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.