PHOTOS: Behind the scenes as KSAT crew prepares for congressional delegation in Eagle Pass

Speaker Johnson and 60 GOP representatives to tour border town

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Immigration, Eagle Pass, Migrants, Border, Texas, Mexico
Reporter Daniela Ibarra and Photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt work in Eagle Pass ahead of congressional visit (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2024)

EAGLE PASS – To continue KSAT’s ongoing U.S./Mexico border series called ”The Line”, we sent a team of journalists to Eagle Pass to prepare for an upcoming congressional visit.

Reporter Daniela Ibarra, Photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and Digital Journalist Andrew Wilson traveled to the border to see what locals were asking from the federal government and to see what kind of impact the recent influx of migrants had on the city.

Below are photos and videos from their first day of coverage. Follow along with Daniela’s reporting on her X page, and livestream the entire congressional press conference via KSAT+.

Daniela speaks to Francisco Hernandez, an Eagle Pass shop owner about what he thinks the federal government should to help Eagle Pass. (KSAT 2024)
Photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and reporter Daniela Ibarra interview Jorge Barrera, the president of Eagle Pass’ Chamber of Commerce (KSAT 2024)
Photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt pilots Drone12 near the Texas/ Mexico border as reporter Daniela Ibarra watches. (KSAT 2024)
Photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and reporter Daniela Ibarra prepare to do a liveshot for the 6pm newscast in front of the empty holding area that once housed thousands of migrants awaiting processing. (KSAT 2024)

About the Authors:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

