‘We need their help’: Eagle Pass businesses hopes congressional visit brings relief

Massive delegation of House representatives is set to visit Eagle Pass on Wednesday

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

A massive delegation of House representatives is set to visit Eagle Pass on Wednesday, but local business owners and city leaders hope their stop isn’t just for show.

“I hope they do what you guys are doing, coming, talking to people, asking what’s going on,” said Francisco Hernandez, who owns a Western wear store in downtown Eagle Pass.

He wants elected leaders to listen to the community’s issues.

“We need their help to see what’s going on,” said Hernandez.

Less than a mile away from Hernandez’s store is a crisis. A December surge of migrants hit what leaders called historic levels.

U.S. Border Patrol shifted its resources to processing migrants, delaying wait times for travelers looking to cross the international bridge.

“People are used to doing three, four hours in line during the holidays,” said Hernandez. “It’s the busy time of the year. But thirteen, fourteen hours? That’s ridiculous.”

Hernandez said it’s hurting business.

“My clients from over there did not get to come through the months of November, December, and plus, obviously, now January,” he said. “I did the numbers. I think I missed out on about 40% of my business.”

Jorge Barrera, president of Eagle Pass’s Chamber of Commerce, said he expects this issue to continue.

“It can’t just be one person or one group of people,” he said. “It’s gotta be all of them together.”

Hernandez hopes this delegation’s visit brings meaningful change.

“I feel that they just come, have a conversation, they see what’s going on. They can probably start putting together a place to make it better for us ‘cause that’s what we need.”

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

