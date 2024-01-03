‘We need their help’: Eagle Pass businesses hopes congressional visit brings relief

A massive delegation of House representatives is set to visit Eagle Pass on Wednesday, but local business owners and city leaders hope their stop isn’t just for show.

“I hope they do what you guys are doing, coming, talking to people, asking what’s going on,” said Francisco Hernandez, who owns a Western wear store in downtown Eagle Pass.

He wants elected leaders to listen to the community’s issues.

“We need their help to see what’s going on,” said Hernandez.

Less than a mile away from Hernandez’s store is a crisis. A December surge of migrants hit what leaders called historic levels.

U.S. Border Patrol shifted its resources to processing migrants, delaying wait times for travelers looking to cross the international bridge.

“People are used to doing three, four hours in line during the holidays,” said Hernandez. “It’s the busy time of the year. But thirteen, fourteen hours? That’s ridiculous.”

Hernandez said it’s hurting business.

“My clients from over there did not get to come through the months of November, December, and plus, obviously, now January,” he said. “I did the numbers. I think I missed out on about 40% of my business.”

Jorge Barrera, president of Eagle Pass’s Chamber of Commerce, said he expects this issue to continue.

“It can’t just be one person or one group of people,” he said. “It’s gotta be all of them together.”

Hernandez hopes this delegation’s visit brings meaningful change.

“I feel that they just come, have a conversation, they see what’s going on. They can probably start putting together a place to make it better for us ‘cause that’s what we need.”