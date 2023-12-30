Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to travel to Eagle Pass to assess border enforcement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, center, arrives for closed-door negotiations on a border security deal at the Capitol, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Washington. Negotiators are rushing to reach a U.S. border security deal that would unlock President Joe Biden's request for billions of dollars worth in military aid for Ukraine and national security. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

EAGLE PASS – The Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to Eagle Pass, Texas on Jan. 8, according to a press release from DHS.

Mayorkas is traveling “for an operational visit regarding ongoing Southwest Border enforcement efforts,” the statement said.

While here in Texas, Mayorkas will meet with Customs and Border Protection personnel and Border Patrol leaders privately and away from the press, according to the statement.

The visit comes as Mayorkas and other senior U.S. officials met with their Mexican counterparts this week to plan for how to reduce the number of illegal crossings along the United States southern border.

Further details of the trip will be announced later.