Dozens of fireworks-related fires reported in Bexar County around New Year’s Eve, Day

Bexar County Fire Dispatch answered 3,202 calls from non-emergency line, fireworks hotline

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Despite tips and recommendations from fire officials about safely handling fireworks around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, firefighters responded to dozens of fireworks-related incidents in unincorporated Bexar County and the 26 suburban cities.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, Bexar County Fire Dispatch answered 2,970 emergency/9-1-1 calls and 3,202 calls from the non-emergency line or fireworks hotline from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

Those calls resulted in 107 documented fireworks-related incidents.

Of those incidents:

  • Nine fires were related to fireworks
  • One was a residential garage fire. The fire was extinguished without causing financial loss.
  • Three vehicle fires caused a total property loss of approximately $50,000.
  • Two grass/brush fires.
  • One fence fire caused damage of approximately $2,000.
  • Two trash fires did not cause a significant loss in dollar value.

There were no major structure or wildland fires during this period, and no injuries were reported. Fire damage to residential structures was minimal due primarily to quick extinguishment by homeowners and bystanders who had a readily available water supply.

The Fire Marshal’s Office conducted 219 inspections of fireworks vendors and their sites.

