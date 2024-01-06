Man shot in leg at Northeast Side apartment complex; woman on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before midnight at an apartment in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive, not far from Perrin Beitel and Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to a leg.

Police said the man earlier in the evening had been involved in an argument with a woman. That’s when, police say, the woman later returned with a gun and began shooting at the man through the backdoor of an apartment. The woman fled after the shooting and has not been found.

Police did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.