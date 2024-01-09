High winds contribute to creation of house fire on North Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – High winds were partly responsible for the creation of a fire at a home on the city’s North Side late Monday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Greenbrier Street, not far from both Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said the high winds had knocked down part of a tree which pulled down a power line and then sparked a fire in the attic. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said everyone inside the home made it safely out. Damage to the home is estimated at around $4,000.

Firefighters are remaining at the scene until CPS Energy can take care of the damaged power lines.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both responded to the call.

There were no reports of any injuries.