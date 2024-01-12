Driver, passenger hospitalized after rollover crash on Northeast Side, police say

Image of rollover on Ira Lee (next to the bridge of Austin Hwy).

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver and his female passenger were both hospitalized following a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Ira Lee Road, next to the bridge on Austin Highway.

According to police, the man and woman were traveling in a Mustang when the driver lost control in a construction area on Austin Highway. That’s when, police say, the vehicle went off the road and rolled down a ramp.

Police said the driver of the vehicle will be assessed for possible intoxication. The man and woman were both taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where they are expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.