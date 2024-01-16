Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura set to transfer to Texas State

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas State Bobcats have done it again, dipping into the transfer portal for another potential starting quarterback.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who opened the 2023 football season as the Arizona Wildcats’ starter but then later suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, has committed to play for the Bobcats for the 2024 season.

He made the announcement Monday on social media.

De Laura, who is from Honolulu, has thrown for 8,489 career yards with 63 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while starting games at both Arizona and Washington State. He was the starter for the Wildcats during the 2022 season and threw for the third-highest passing yards in team history, along with 25 touchdowns.

Freshman Noah Fifita, however, eventually replaced him this past season following his injury and led the team to a 10-3 record and a No. 11 AP poll finish.

De Laura joins a team that also just recently received the commitment of its prior starter, TJ Finley, who said he would return for another season in San Marcos.

Texas State finished with an 8-5 record in its first season under new Head Coach GJ Kinne and ranked 11th nationally in scoring. They capped the season with their first-ever bowl win in program history over Rice.

The Bobcats will open the 2024 season by hosting Lamar University on August 31.