Texas State QB T.J. Finley returns for another season

Finley announced that he will return for another season in San Marcos

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

FILE -- Texas State quarterback TJ Finley (7) prepares to compete against Louisiana Monroe during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) (Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – After having an outstanding first season as Texas State’s quarterback, T.J. Finley could have decided to declare for the NFL Draft, but instead, he announced on his social media pages he’s coming back for another season.

Finley not only helped his Bobcats get to and then win their first bowl game in program history, but he also put up outstanding stats in the process.

He finished with 3,439 passing yards — the most in Texas State history for a single season — 24 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions in what many thought would be his final season playing college football.

The Bobcats will open the 2024 season by hosting Lamar University on August 31.

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

