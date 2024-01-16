Cold weather can affect vehicle performance; Texas DPS urges drivers to take precautions

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando De Luna Jr. urges drivers to check their vehicles before they hit the road.

“The worst thing we want is a vehicle that doesn’t start in the morning,” Luna said.

Start with the tires and check the tread and air pressure.

Then, check the fluid levels in the engine, including the coolant.

Consider taking the battery to be inspected so you aren’t left stranded; the average battery life is three years. Most auto part stores check batteries for free.

“You want to make sure that you also have, in your vehicle, a jack and the proper tool to remove the lug nut,” Luna said.

He added that carrying a blanket and first aid kit are good to have in case of a breakdown.