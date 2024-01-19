Cibolo police officer fires weapon during scuffle with suspects behind convenience store

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are investigating after an officer fired his service weapon during a scuffle with suspects behind a convenience store.

A Cibolo PD spokesperson said officers were called out to the Pic-N-Pac convenience store for reports that a man was displaying some concerning behavior at one of the store’s gas pumps.

When officers arrived, they learned that two individuals in a Mercedes sedan had driven behind the store.

Cibolo PD Public Information Officer Matthew Schima told KSAT that there was a scuffle between the individuals and the two officers which resulted in at least one of the officers firing his weapon.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire, which appeared to have gone through the car’s windshield.

Two people were detained for questioning, Schima said.

Schima said it was still early in the investigation and they were still working to determine if the individuals in the vehicle were armed and what exactly led up to the shooting.

A nearby elementary school was placed on secure protocol following the incident but classes continued as normal.

This is a developing story.

Cibolo police investigate a shooting involving an officer on Jan. 19, 2024. (KSAT)