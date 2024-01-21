Man arrested after alleged robbery attempt, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man for an alleged robbery in the parking garage of a local hospital Saturday morning.

Michael Cruz, 40, was arrested for the alleged robbery attempt.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl Drive on Saturday around 11 a.m.

At the scene, they encountered a couple, who stated Cruz had attacked them as they were returning to their vehicle after visiting a sick family member.

According to the victims, they spotted Cruz rummaging through their vehicle. Police say when Cruz saw the couple, he swung a knife at the woman, cutting her hand. Cruz then shoved the man to the ground after he tried to defend the woman, police said.

Cruz got into a waiting vehicle and drove off; however, police said the woman managed to take a photograph of the vehicle’s license plate.

Robbery detectives began working the scene and soon linked the license plate to prior contacts with police, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

As the police investigation continued, detectives learned that Cruz was wearing a GPS monitor and was able to place him at the scene of the alleged robbery, according to the report.

Two arrest warrants were obtained for Cruz, who was located and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Cruz is currently in the Bexar County Jail, with bonds totaling up to $200,000, according to Bexar County Court Records.