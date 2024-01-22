Bexar County commissioner travels to Israel to deliver proclamation

SAN ANTONIO – Months after Bexar County issued a proclamation to stand with Israel, a Bexar County commissioner traveled to deliver a signed copy to a member of Israel’s legislature.

“We need to stand with Israel right now,” said Commissioner Grant Moody, who previously condemned the attack on Israel during a commissioners’ court meeting. “We need to make sure that they’re able to finish the job and defeat Hamas.”

Moody, who served in the U.S. Marines, called the visit in early January powerful.

“Even having been in Iraq and Afghanistan, seeing the level of destruction that was there — it was eye-opening,” he said.

His visit came the same week as the San Antonio city council was set to vote on a resolution supporting a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez pulled his support, prompting San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg to forgo scheduling it.

Moody said he plans to monitor it to see if it gets revived.

“I hope that the city of San Antonio doesn’t go down that path because it’s not in Israel’s best interests,” he said. “It’s not in the US’ best interests or the world for that matter.”