Abandoned home on West Side destroyed by fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home on the city’s West Side has been destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of North Navidad Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Farias Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames showing from the home. They were able to put them out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the flames were found in the back interior of the house. Authorities say they have been to the home numerous times, as the homeless often seek refuge there. There were no reported injuries.

The SAFD said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. A fire investigation team has since been called out.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The house is considered a total loss, firefighters said.