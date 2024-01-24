Fire in attached townhomes displaces 2 families on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire between two attached townhomes has displaced two families early Wednesday morning, according to firefighters with Bexar County Emergency Services District 10.

The fire was called in just after 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of Oldham Drive, not far from Walzem Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, everyone inside the homes were already safely out. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and that the fire started inside the firewall between the two attached townhomes. Damage is estimated at around $50,000 to $60,000.

A battalion chief said the American Red Cross has since been called to help relocate the two families.

BCESD 10, the Converse Fire Department and the Windcrest Fire Department all responded to the call.