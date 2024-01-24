59º
Police vehicle gets stuck in high water on I-35 access road

Vehicle became stuck while trying to block traffic, SAPD says

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Weather, Traffic, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – High water was even an issue for first responders on the road early Wednesday morning.

An SAPD patrol vehicle got stuck in high water on the southbound I-35 access road near Seguin Road.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the officer drove to I-35 and Salado Creek to block traffic because water was rising quickly, but ended up getting stuck there.

KSAT 12 found the car still running with its headlights on, but no one ever got out of the vehicle.

SAPD said the officer got out safely and is OK, but the patrol unit will remain there until the water recedes.

