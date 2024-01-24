Police vehicle gets stuck in high water on I-35 access road

SAN ANTONIO – High water was even an issue for first responders on the road early Wednesday morning.

An SAPD patrol vehicle got stuck in high water on the southbound I-35 access road near Seguin Road.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the officer drove to I-35 and Salado Creek to block traffic because water was rising quickly, but ended up getting stuck there.

KSAT 12 found the car still running with its headlights on, but no one ever got out of the vehicle.

SAPD said the officer got out safely and is OK, but the patrol unit will remain there until the water recedes.