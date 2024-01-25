Man shot in face, killed during home invasion on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot in the face and killed during a home invasion on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Tuscany Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive, not far from Blanco Road and West Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, someone had forced their way into a second-story apartment after knocking and shot a man in the face with a rifle. That’s when, police say, the victim stumbled around after being shot and then collapsed outside his apartment. The man later died.

Police said a woman and a child were also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Neither were injured. The woman managed to hide in a closet during the gunfire.

SAPD said they do not have much of a description of a suspect. A man fled in a white sedan after the shooting and has not been found.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.