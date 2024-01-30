D10 Councilman Marc Whyte’s DWI hearing delayed until March

SAN ANTONIO – District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte was set to be arraigned Tuesday, but now that won’t happen until March.

Whyte’s new arraignment date will be on March 26. He was arrested in December for suspected drunk driving, according to San Antonio police.

Whyte’s fellow council members voted to censure him after San Antonio police released a video of his arrest on Dec. 29. That same day, Mayor Ron Nirenberg temporarily suspended Whyte from his committee assignments.

Whyte released the following statement following his arrest:

“I did not feel intoxicated when I drove home last night. I never get behind the wheel when I feel as if I’ve had too much to drink. But that isn’t the point,” Whyte said. “Nobody should drive even if they have had just one drink. I take full ownership over my actions, and I apologize to the residents of District 10, my family, friends, counsel colleagues and anyone else who I have let down.”

Whyte was charged a year to the day after former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was booked on his own DWI charge.

