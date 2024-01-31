Burglary suspect falls 70 feet in quarry pit, dies during pursuit with police in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile burglary suspect died early Tuesday after falling about 70 feet in a quarry pit during a pursuit with San Marcos police.

A news release from the City of San Marcos said police first tried to pull over a Hyundai that they believed was stolen and occupied by two juveniles from San Antonio.

The Hyundai did not pull over and fled south on Interstate 35 into New Braunfels city limits, the release states.

San Marcos and New Braunfels police continued to pursue the vehicle as it exited the interstate and continued down a gravel road in Comal County.

The gravel road led to a quarry and the Hyundai crashed into a boulder.

The driver tried to flee but was apprehended by New Braunfels police. The passenger ran off toward an open quarry pit and fell about 70 feet, authorities said.

His name and age have not been released. The release states both the driver and passenger are juveniles.

Authorities said they believe the suspects broke into at least one vehicle in San Marcos. Police found three stolen guns and two pieces of stolen body armor inside the suspect vehicle.

San Marcos police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.