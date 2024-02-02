Deals at the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo: Free H-E-B, Whataburger, Rudy’s gift cards and more

SAN ANTONIO – Yeehaw, it’s time to rodeo San Antonio. If you’re chompin’ at the bit to see some rodeo action but want to save a few bucks doing so, then the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has a few deals to check out.

Below, read up on how to lasso in savings for admission to the fairgrounds or free gift cards with the purchase of concert tickets. Also, KSAT Insiders can get free admission to the rodeo grounds on opening day (Click here for more information.)

The 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo starts on Thursday, Feb. 8, and ends on Sunday, Feb. 25.

If this is your first rodeo, here’s how it works. Fairgrounds admission will get you into the grounds, carnival and stock shows, but that won’t get you into the rodeo and concert at the Frost Bank Center — that’s an additional purchase. Rodeo tickets, however, include access to the fairgrounds.

There are deals on both, depending on what interests you.

Fairground Deals

210 Opening Day Voucher: People who present a free opening day fairgrounds admission coupon, seen here, can get in for free on Feb. 8.

$2 Fairground Admission: People who visit the fairgrounds on Feb. 11 can get in for $2.

$2 Dollar Days: People who visit on the following days can receive $2 admission, $2 rides and $2 select food items in the carnival.

Feb. 8

Feb. 15

Feb. 19

Feb. 22

Rodeo/Entertainment Deals

H-E-B gift cards: Anyone who buys two tickets, at any price, to see Cheap Trick on Feb. 16 can get a $10 H-E-B gift card. The offer is available while supplies last. Buyers must select the “HEB Promo” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.

Matinee Madness: Those who buy four rodeo tickets, at any price, to any of the matinee shows can receive two $10 vouchers to Rudy’s. Buyers must select the “Matinee Madness” option when checking out on Ticketmaster. Those shows, which take place at noon, include:

Wynonna Judd, Feb. 10

Mike and the Moonpies, Feb. 11

Brooks and Dunn, Feb. 17

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 18

William Beckmann, Feb. 24

What-A-Night: Those who purchase two rodeo tickets, at any price, to see Shane Smith & The Saints on Feb. 15 or Charley Crockett on Feb. 22 can receive a $10 Whataburger gift card. The offer is available while supplies last. Buyers must select the “What-A-Night” option when checking out on Ticketmaster.