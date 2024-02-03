16-year-old arrested in connection with threats to Boerne High, Champion High schools

BOERNE, Texas – A 16-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with threats made at multiple Boerne ISD schools earlier this week.

City officials said the teenager is a former Boerne ISD student.

Officials said a call was placed to the Boerne Police Department just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying that multiple bombs were placed around the Champion High School campus and that an armed person was on campus. Moments later, a second threat was made to Boerne High School, officials said.

Both campuses were placed on lockdown.

After a sweep of both campuses by law enforcement, no evidence of bombs or weapons was found.

Officials said the teen is charged with making a terroristic threat, making a false report and terrorism, which are all felonies.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to see hoax calls increasing across the country, but we will always take them seriously,” Boerne Police Department Chief Steve Perez said in a release. “Although this action requires many resources, I am very proud of how our team responded on Wednesday and how quickly our investigators worked to track down the suspect. My hope is that that the quick apprehension of the responsible party provides comfort to our community.”