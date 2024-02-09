Soldiers’ Angels collecting cards for veterans for Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – This Valentine’s Day there is a way to send love to our troops and veterans and it all starts with a card.

Every year, the nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels receives thousands of Valentine’s Day cards for veterans through the program.

“We will distribute them to deployed service members, guard and reservists and active duty installations as well,” Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels said.

The cards will also go to hospitalized veterans.

“We went into a VA recently and the veteran in the nursing home had a card on his little board from last year that we had given him,” Palmer said.

Last year the nonprofit collected about 5,000 cards.

If you want to spread love this year, all you have to do is send one dollar per valentine to Soldiers’ Angels.

“For deployed we do both. We do cards and care packages. We put cards in each of the care packages. When we visit hospitalized veterans, we take snacks, hygiene kits and sometimes blankets,” Palmer said.

The nonprofit will collect cards through Valentine’s Day.

“If they come on Valentine’s Day, we take them to a local VA and distribute to local veterans, but if they come in sooner, we send them to places all over,” Palmer said.

