United We Brunch returns for 7th year; portion of proceeds to benefit charity

SAN ANTONIO – ‘United We Brunch’ is a big celebration of all things brunch.

A portion of the proceeds raised from ticket sales will go to the local nonprofit, United Way San Antonio.

“It’s helping San Antonio’s young children, students, families and people in crisis to kind of get the stability they need,” Kevin Femmel, director of communications for United Way San Antonio said.

This is the seventh year the ‘United We Brunch’ event will take place in the Alamo City. Every year, it’s held at different locations and this year it will take place Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Witte Museum.

“The Witte is an obvious choice because it’s one of San Antonio’s big staples. It’s one of its’ longest running institutions and it’s honestly just a beautiful venue,” Femmel said.

United Way San Antonio focuses on helping other local nonprofits raise money for their respective causes. United Way also runs the city’s 211 line, as well as Volunteer San Antonio.

“You can rest assured that if you don’t know where to put your money, but you want to make a difference in San Antonio, United Way is the place to invest it,” Femmel said.

‘United We Brunch’ will feature more than 20 of the best brunch restaurants across the city. One of those is the San Antonio staple, Magnolia Pancake Haus.

Magnolia Pancake Haus will be featuring seasonal items.

“The German Chocolate Pancakes are part of our seasonal menu and it’s going on at the same time as United We Brunch, and people love these things,” Robert Flemming, founder and owner and chef of Magnolia Pancake Haus said.

The event, however, is sold out.

“It’s kind of one of the best things to do in San Antonio, especially early in the year when it’s cold,” Femmel said.

You can still help the community if you did not get a ticket. You can learn more by clicking here.