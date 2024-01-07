United We Brunch returns in February at Witte Museum

(JAIME MONZON, Courtesy photo via United Way of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s ultimate brunch fest that benefits the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is returning in February.

The eighth annual United We Brunch will take place on Feb. 10 at the Witte Museum.

The event features food and drinks from San Antonio’s most popular restaurants to raise funds for United Way, an organization that helps children, students and families.

“United We Brunch isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of all things brunch, and this year promises to be bigger, bolder, and more brunch-tastic than ever before,” a press release from United Way of San Antonio states.

Some of the participating restaurants include Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, Stella Public House, Pete’s Hot Chicken, Postino and Salsa De Leon.

There will also be mimosas, breakfast cocktails, bubbles and beer, plus a competition for “Best Brunch Bite” and “Best Bloody Mary.”

Tickets are on sale now; prices range from $50 for early bird general admission to $100 for advance VIP.

General admission includes entry at noon, access to the museum, unlimited brunch bites and beverages.

VIP admission includes general admission benefits, plus entry at 11 a.m., valet parking, access to the VIP lounge and swag.

There will also be DJ stations.

