San Antonio resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a West Side store.
The winning ticket was sold at Q Food Mart, located at 326 N. Zarzamora St., for the Jan. 31 drawing. The winner decided to remain anonymous.
A news release from the Texas Lottery states the Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (15-18-19-41-43), but not the red Powerball number (14).
The customer did not choose the Power Play option, which would have multiplied their winnings.
The Powerball jackpot is now $285 million, with an estimated cash value of $137.7 million.
Drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.