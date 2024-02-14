San Antonio resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a West Side store.

The winning ticket was sold at Q Food Mart, located at 326 N. Zarzamora St., for the Jan. 31 drawing. The winner decided to remain anonymous.

A news release from the Texas Lottery states the Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (15-18-19-41-43), but not the red Powerball number (14).

The customer did not choose the Power Play option, which would have multiplied their winnings.

The Powerball jackpot is now $285 million, with an estimated cash value of $137.7 million.

Drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.