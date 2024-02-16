71º
DPS recovers 2 unaccompanied migrant children in Eagle Pass

The children were found 10 miles north of Shelby Park

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

DPS officials have recovered six unaccompanied migrant children in the past two days near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. The children were found alive, and each had a note with a phone number and address on them. (KSAT)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Officials with the Department of Public Safety recovered two unaccompanied migrant children in Eagle Pass on Friday morning.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a DPS spokesperson confirmed the two children were found alive.

The children, who are from Honduras, were found 10 miles north of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

DPS said the children had a note with a phone number and address to Los Angeles, California.

A group of four children from Guatemala were recovered in the same area the previous day, DPS officials said on X.

The children also had a note with a phone number; however, a specific address and state were not mentioned. The children were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.

