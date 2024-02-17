High winds help spread fire, destroy Southeast Side residence, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side home caught fire and became unsalvageable after strong winds moved the flames to a different part of the home.

The fire happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Meeks Avenue.

Officials initially believed the fire started in a rear portion of the home before expanding into the attic.

San Antonio fire officials said the fire also enacted an aggressive response after they learned a person may have been inside the home at the time of the fire.

After two extensive searches of the home, officials said there was no one inside.

Investigators said a neighbor was able to escort a person away from the home to safety.

No one was injured in the fire. The fire did not damage any neighboring property.

A fire department spokesperson told KSAT they are still searching for what caused the house to go up in flames. The cost of damages to the home will cost approximately $75,000 to $80,000 to fix.