High winds help spread fire, destroy Southeast Side residence, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A Southeast Side home caught fire and became unsalvageable after strong winds moved the flames to a different part of the home.
The fire happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Meeks Avenue.
Officials initially believed the fire started in a rear portion of the home before expanding into the attic.
San Antonio fire officials said the fire also enacted an aggressive response after they learned a person may have been inside the home at the time of the fire.
After two extensive searches of the home, officials said there was no one inside.
Investigators said a neighbor was able to escort a person away from the home to safety.
No one was injured in the fire. The fire did not damage any neighboring property.
A fire department spokesperson told KSAT they are still searching for what caused the house to go up in flames. The cost of damages to the home will cost approximately $75,000 to $80,000 to fix.