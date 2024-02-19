Second fire in 2 months at same address damages cars and shed; arson investigators called

SAFD investigates a fire on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Maiden Lane and Brandywine Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in two months, San Antonio firefighters have extinguished a fire at the same Northwest Side address.

In the latest case, flames caused damage to at least two cars and a backyard shed, located at the corner of Maiden Lane and Brandywine Street.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze at around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters put out the fire before it could spread to any other nearby homes.

However, two other vehicles parked near the shed had paint damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but firefighters were previously called out to this property for a house fire. In that case, the house was a total loss.

That home went up in flames on Dec. 20, sending the people who lived there running for safety.

As KSAT 12 News reported at the time, one woman in the home suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two other people safely escaped the fire.

Arson investigators were called in after that fire and the latest one Monday morning to try to determine what caused them.

It was not clear right away whether they believed the two incidents might be connected.