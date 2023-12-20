72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 hospitalized after firefighters rescue two people from burning home on Northwest Side

SAFD extinguished fire around Noon on Wednesday

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Northwest Side, SAFD, Fire
Firefighters rescued two people from a burning home in the 100 block of Maiden Lane near Brandywine on December 20, 2023. Two others were able to escape on their own (Julie Moreno, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person was taken to a hospital following a fire that badly damaged a home on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning.

The home is located in the 100 block of Maiden Lane at Brandywine near Culebra Road.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, the fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the back of the two-story home.

Two people were able to get out on their own. Firefighters brought two others to safety.

A woman was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Two others were treated on the scene.

The chief was not sure if the family’s two dogs were able to make it out safely.

Hood said it’s still unclear what caused the fire, but urged others to check their smoke detectors and reminded people not to overload their electrical outlets or let live Christmas trees get dry.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter