1 hospitalized after firefighters rescue two people from burning home on Northwest Side

Firefighters rescued two people from a burning home in the 100 block of Maiden Lane near Brandywine on December 20, 2023. Two others were able to escape on their own

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person was taken to a hospital following a fire that badly damaged a home on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning.

The home is located in the 100 block of Maiden Lane at Brandywine near Culebra Road.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, the fire started around 11:30 a.m. in the back of the two-story home.

Two people were able to get out on their own. Firefighters brought two others to safety.

A woman was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Two others were treated on the scene.

The chief was not sure if the family’s two dogs were able to make it out safely.

Hood said it’s still unclear what caused the fire, but urged others to check their smoke detectors and reminded people not to overload their electrical outlets or let live Christmas trees get dry.