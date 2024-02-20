48º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

R-rated Paranormal Cirque brings spooky entertainment to San Antonio

There will be six shows outside Rolling Oaks Mall from Thursday through Sunday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Circus, Rolling Oaks Mall, Northeast Side
A file press photo from Cirque Italia shows the "Wheel of Death." The "Wheel of Death" will be included in Paranormal Cirque. (Cirque Italia)

SAN ANTONIO – It may be several months until Halloween, but something spooky is coming to San Antonio this weekend.

The R-rated Paranormal Cirque will park itself outside Rolling Oaks Mall for six shows between Thursday and Sunday.

A promotion posted on KSAT’s events page states “Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare.”

It’s a new show from the entertainment company Cirque Italia and includes the “Wheel of Death,” acrobatics, illusionists, “mysterious creatures” and more, its website states.

Tickets are on sale now and range between $25 and $60. People can use promo code “5off” for $5 off their ticket.

The show is not intended for those 17 and younger due to adult language and material. However, those between 13 and 17 are allowed if accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 years old.

The website states a photo ID is required for entry at the tent at the discretion of Paranormal Cirque.

Here’s the schedule for Paranormal Cirque:

  • Thursday, Feb. 22: 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 23: 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb 24: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 25: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter