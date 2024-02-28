Fire damages homes, several cars in West Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire in a neighborhood on the West Side Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Westknoll, not far from West Military Drive and Highway 90.

A battalion chief confirmed the fire started at a home and damaged several cars in the driveway. Flames caused some damage to the house next door.

Firefighters said the winds helped fuel the flames.

A dog inside the home where the fire started died, according to SAFD. A resident was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

Additional information about any injuries or the cause is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.