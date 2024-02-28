59º
Fire damages homes, several cars in West Side neighborhood

Fire was reported in the 100 block of Westknoll

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire in a neighborhood on the West Side Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Westknoll, not far from West Military Drive and Highway 90.

A battalion chief confirmed the fire started at a home and damaged several cars in the driveway. Flames caused some damage to the house next door.

Firefighters said the winds helped fuel the flames.

A dog inside the home where the fire started died, according to SAFD. A resident was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

Additional information about any injuries or the cause is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

