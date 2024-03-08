San Antonio libraries offer free activities over spring break

SAN ANTONIO – With spring break upon us, the San Antonio Public Library has a variety of activities for the family to enjoy.

Here is a list of free events and activities that will be offered throughout the week of spring break. Also, if you prefer to stay home during the break, SAPL offers free movie and TV streaming through Kanopy.

Pop Madness

This free event is a pop culture convention that includes authors, crafts and more, according to SAPL’s website. There will be a cosplay contest along with other fun activities. It will kick off from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 9 at the Central Library, located at 600 Soledad St.

The convention will feature a children’s schedule, which will include superhero yoga, an escape room, a cosplay panel, and more. All children’s events will be located on the third floor of the Central Library. Click here for more information.

Eclipse Activities

In celebration of the total solar eclipse on April 8, SAPL will host crafting activities at various times and locations. Activities include making slime, pastel drawings and Mexican foil art. Eclipse viewing glasses will be handed out while supplies last. Different age groups are welcome to these events.

Click here for more information on eclipse-themed events.

Story Time

The library has story time at locations throughout the system on a regular basis. Times vary by day and location, but they can be found on the events calendar on SAPL’s website.

Librarians will read a story and will sometimes have an activity afterward, according to library officials. Sessions are held for different age groups, such as “Baby Story Time” for ages 0-18 months or “Toddler Story Time” for ages 18 months to 3 years of age.

Lego Time

Various libraries regularly host sessions for kids to play with Legos. These activities vary by time and location.

Children can create anything they want and all creations will stay at the library. The events are designed for kids 5 to 12 years old. The libraries also have larger Duplo sets and blocks for younger children.

Tween Time

During “Tween Time,” kids can get together to watch movies, talk about books and more. This is specifically for kids 9 to 12 years old.

The sessions are held regularly and occur at various times and locations in the SAPL system.

Read to a Dog

Children can practice developing literacy skills by reading out loud to a therapy dog. The sessions vary by time and location and are held regularly.

For more information on events at the San Antonio Public Library, click here.