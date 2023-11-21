San Antonio Public Library users can now stream more than 30,000 movies, shows for free

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Public Library users can now stream more than 30,000 movies and TV shows for free through Kanopy.

SAPL said the Kanopy streaming service is available to all users via a variety of platforms, including desktop and laptop computers, cellphones, smart TVs and other streaming devices.

Users can sign up for Kanopy by providing their SAPL library card number. After signing up, users will only have to use their username and password to log in.

From there, people can access a range of movies and shows in different genres like comedy, drama and horror. There are also courses to take, like learning to speak German or Italian, or how to become a better singer.

A news release states new content is added on a regular basis, and there are seasonal collections throughout the year. This month’s theme is Noirvember for “film noir,” French for “black film.”

There is also Kanopy Kids, which includes educational programming and classic like “Sesame Street” for children.

If you don’t have a library membership, click here for more information. If you want to learn more about Kanopy, click here.

