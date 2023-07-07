Texana Resource Center at San Antonio’s famous Central Library undergoing a $2 million renovation

SAN ANTONIO – The Texana Resource Center at the “Big Enchilada” library in downtown San Antonio is undergoing a $2 million renovation.

The San Antonio Public Library said that the center, which holds historical archives and genealogy collections, will get new storage and retrieval systems and a gallery/exhibit space.

The 21,000-square-foot space will also have new amenities like a classroom and a listening station, plus improvements to the Family History Area and other study areas.

The Texana Resource Center is located on the sixth floor of the Central Library, which reopened this spring after a $3 million renovation of its first and fourth floors.

“The resources available in San Antonio Public Library’s Texana and Genealogy collections provide extensive access to records that document the history of our region and the rich stories of the people who call South Texas home,” Library Director Ramiro S. Salazar said in a news release. “We’re excited for the extensive renovation currently underway to improve the experience of all visitors to the Texana Resource Center, and I look forward to welcoming the community back once the renovations are complete.”

The sixth floor will be closed during the construction, which started this summer. Instead, Texana and genealogy services will be provided on the first floor of Central Library, across from the main information desk.

The hours are noon-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Construction was funded through the 2017-2022 bond program

The renovations on the first floor included a redesign of the main entrance for improved accessibility and security. There is now a new main desk, art walk and inclusive restroom.

On the third floor, the Children’s Library at Central was redesigned to include a new story room, early literacy play area, flexible programming space and computer lab for families.

For more information about locations and services, visit mysapl.org.