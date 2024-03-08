Firefighters discover body in Southeast Side house fire

San Antonio firefighters battled a fire that leveled a Southeast Side home on Friday.

Joe Arrington, a public information officer with SAFD, confirmed to KSAT that the fire was fatal.

The blaze occurred in the 4400 block of Wrangler Run.

An SAFD battalion chief on the scene said neighbors reportedly heard an explosion before seeing the flames.

Officials believe a car caught fire and reached the home, but they could not confirm what prompted the blaze.

SAFD said the home was “a total loss.” Officials are working to contact the homeowners.

An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.