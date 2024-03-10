62º
City of Lytle asks its residents to conserve water

City officials made the declaration Sunday

KSAT Digital Staff

LYTLE, Texas – Lytle city officials asked residents to begin conserving water Sunday morning.

Lytle Mayor Ruben Gonzalez and Police Chief Richard Priest posted the announcements to their social media pages.

Gonzalez described the issue as the “breaker at its well site popped.” Priest said it was “an issue with our booster pump.”

The city’s public works department is working on a fix with CPS Energy, Gonzalez said.

Sunday’s announcement is not the first time Lytle residents have dealt with water ordinances in recent months. Back in December, residents were asked to boil their water following a water main break that caused water pressures to fall.

One month later, on Jan. 17, residents were asked to conserve water after a water pump was replaced.

It is not yet known when the city’s latest water conservation advisory will end.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more updates.

