71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Lytle Water System will shut down Monday afternoon for several hours; boil water notice will follow

Repairs are scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Lytle, Water, Utilities
Faucet sink

City officials in Lytle sent out a public alert Monday afternoon advising that the Lytle Water System will be shut down for several hours this afternoon.

The system will shut down at 3 p.m. to repair a water main break which is expected to take several hours.

When the repairs are completed, a boil water notice will be in effect.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boil water advisories usually include this advice:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.
  • Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

City officials will advise residents when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to consume without boiling.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email