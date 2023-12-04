Lytle Water System will shut down Monday afternoon for several hours; boil water notice will follow

City officials in Lytle sent out a public alert Monday afternoon advising that the Lytle Water System will be shut down for several hours this afternoon.

The system will shut down at 3 p.m. to repair a water main break which is expected to take several hours.

When the repairs are completed, a boil water notice will be in effect.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boil water advisories usually include this advice:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option . If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

City officials will advise residents when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe to consume without boiling.